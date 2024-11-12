WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

SPYG stock opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $79.47. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.91 and a twelve month high of $87.87.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

