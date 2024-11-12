WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 675.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 655,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,926,000 after buying an additional 570,901 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,019,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,638,000 after buying an additional 373,164 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11,390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after buying an additional 313,912 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 987,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,461,000 after buying an additional 285,929 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,380,000 after buying an additional 198,105 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.04.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

