WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 5,842 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,701,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DHR opened at $243.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $193.75 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.37 and its 200-day moving average is $260.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.