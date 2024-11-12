Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,680 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $241.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.38 and a 200-day moving average of $238.67. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $208.14 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

