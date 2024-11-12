Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,763 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 3.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $186,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in CME Group by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.47.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $89,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,935.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $89,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,935.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,621 shares of company stock worth $3,441,063. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $225.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $230.36. The firm has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 57.34% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

