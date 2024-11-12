Waverton Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in Stryker by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stryker by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $378.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $276.60 and a 1 year high of $381.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

