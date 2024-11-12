Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Announces Dividend of €0.02

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VODGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD stock opened at GBX 68.58 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The company has a market capitalization of £17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,709.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 62.71 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.50 ($1.02). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.92.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

