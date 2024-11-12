Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Announces Dividend of €0.02

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
VOD stock opened at GBX 68.58 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The company has a market capitalization of £17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,709.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 62.71 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.50 ($1.02). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.92.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
