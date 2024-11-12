Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
Vinda International Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.
About Vinda International
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products. The company offers tissues under the Vinda, Tempo, Vinda Professional, and TORK brand names; incontinence care products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
