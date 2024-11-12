Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,394,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $224,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Altria Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780,145. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.92%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

