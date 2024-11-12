Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 78,533 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,062,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,533 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $539,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,797 shares of company stock worth $19,211,821. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 2.9 %

TSLA traded down $10.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.74. 65,451,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,272,969. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $358.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.