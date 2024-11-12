Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,020 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

DNLI traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.89. 934,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 205,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Denali Therapeutics

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.