Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,020 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %
DNLI traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.89. 934,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.40.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Denali Therapeutics
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Denali Therapeutics
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.