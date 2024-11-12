Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,413 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $264.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.01 and its 200-day moving average is $235.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $191.96 and a 1-year high of $265.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

