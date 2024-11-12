Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,428 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $601.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $519.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $440.41 and a one year high of $603.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $574.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

