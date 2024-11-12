Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,274,000 after purchasing an additional 707,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,001,000 after acquiring an additional 355,054 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,935,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,495,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,704,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $131.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $96.14 and a 12-month high of $132.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

