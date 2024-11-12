Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,293 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 78.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

