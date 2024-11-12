Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTV stock opened at $179.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.69. The stock has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

