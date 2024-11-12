Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,197 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $297.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,708. The stock has a market cap of $445.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $298.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.47 and its 200 day moving average is $271.99.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

