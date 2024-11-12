Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 317.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after acquiring an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,407,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,877 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 883,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,873,000 after purchasing an additional 56,416 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,904,000 after purchasing an additional 42,654 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $294.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.31 and a twelve month high of $294.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

