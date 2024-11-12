Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after buying an additional 94,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.56. 114,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,179. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $205.66 and a twelve month high of $279.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

