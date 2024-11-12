Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $156.18 and last traded at $156.04, with a volume of 31947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.19.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 144.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

