V2 Financial group LLC Grows Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

V2 Financial group LLC increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. V2 Financial group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of UGI by 99.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in UGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UGI

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.