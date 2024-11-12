UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 675,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,145 shares during the quarter. UP Fintech makes up 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in UP Fintech by 53.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in UP Fintech by 38.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in UP Fintech by 198.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 61.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ TIGR opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $14.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TIGR. China Renaissance raised shares of UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

About UP Fintech

(Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.