Universal (NYSE:UVV) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.8 million-$710.8 million.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UVV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.77. Universal has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Universal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Universal

Universal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

