Universal (NYSE:UVV) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.8 million-$710.8 million.
Universal Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UVV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.77. Universal has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Universal Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
About Universal
Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
Further Reading
