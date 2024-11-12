Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Union Pacific by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $379,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 19,878.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 891,555 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Union Pacific by 2,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 546,236 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,636,000 after purchasing an additional 520,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,812,689,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific stock opened at $240.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.66. The company has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.14 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

