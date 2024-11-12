Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 368.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unicycive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 9.6 %

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.29.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNCY. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,462 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

