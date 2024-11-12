Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UI. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $240.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UI
Ubiquiti Price Performance
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 20.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 24.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,986 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ubiquiti
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.