Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UI. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $240.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UI

Ubiquiti Price Performance

UI traded up $27.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $340.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.81. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $340.78. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 20.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 24.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,986 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.