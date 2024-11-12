Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 101.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,785,000 after buying an additional 49,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,029,000 after purchasing an additional 564,826 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $180.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.05 and a 200-day moving average of $160.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $181.50.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

