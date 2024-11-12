Tyler Stone Wealth Management Has $284,000 Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 124,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 568,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FV opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $61.41.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

