Tyler Stone Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.7% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2,631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

HON stock opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.71 and a 52-week high of $225.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.19%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

