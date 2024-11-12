Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Triumph Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.760 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on TGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.48.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

