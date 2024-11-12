Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

About Travis Perkins

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

