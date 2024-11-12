TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.59 and last traded at $59.71, with a volume of 163189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

