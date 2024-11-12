Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 71.5% in October

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the October 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Toray Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 28,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,904. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $12.83.
About Toray Industries
