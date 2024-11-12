Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 71.5% in October

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the October 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 28,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,904. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Toray Industries has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

