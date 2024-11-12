Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. 79,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 206,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thor Explorations to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10. The firm has a market cap of C$180.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thor Explorations had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of C$73.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.1772152 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

