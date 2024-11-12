Thomas D. Schwenger Sells 1,126 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $236.70. 277,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,300. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.01. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $240.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. TD Cowen upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.