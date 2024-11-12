The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Cut by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.81.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,975. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.24 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $395.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

