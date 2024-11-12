Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,900 shares, a growth of 2,707.3% from the October 15th total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 44.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tharimmune Stock Performance

Tharimmune stock remained flat at $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 67,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,608. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42. Tharimmune has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $81.53.

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Tharimmune

Tharimmune Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tharimmune stock. Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tharimmune, Inc. ( NASDAQ:THAR Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC owned about 2.06% of Tharimmune as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

