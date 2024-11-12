Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,421.22 and last traded at $1,421.22, with a volume of 5200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,399.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.1 %

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,003.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $825.75. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,920,000 after buying an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth about $131,014,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,694,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,632,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

