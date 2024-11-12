Teradyne, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

Teradyne has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teradyne to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.81. 2,025,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $163.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,353. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

