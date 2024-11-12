Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS) Short Interest Down 95.4% in October

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the October 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. 17,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,838. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 million, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.93. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Get Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF comprises 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned 6.40% of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Company Profile

The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.