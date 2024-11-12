TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.10 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. TELUS International (Cda) updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.390-0.440 EPS.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TIXT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.46. 875,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $476.46 million, a P/E ratio of -89.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS International has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TIXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.37.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

