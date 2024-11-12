Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tecogen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGEN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. 14,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.03. Tecogen has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.20.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains ultra-clean cogeneration products for multi-family residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production.

