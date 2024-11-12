TE Connectivity PLC Announces Retirement of Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller, Appointment of Successor

TE Connectivity PLC, a leading technology company, recently revealed changes in its executive team. On November 11, 2024, Robert J. Ott, the Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller for TE Connectivity PLC, disclosed his decision to retire, effective January 3, 2025. Following this announcement, the company appointed Reuben M. Shaffer to take over Ott’s position as Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller upon his retirement.

Shaffer, aged 45, has been a part of TE Connectivity since December 2023, serving as Vice President and Assistant Corporate Controller. Prior to this role, he held the position of Vice President of Internal Audit from October 2021 to November 2023. Shaffer’s tenure at TE Connectivity saw him take on various responsibilities within Controlling and Global Treasury from July 2008 to September 2021. Before joining TE Connectivity, Mr. Shaffer held a managerial position at Protiviti.

There are no existing agreements or affiliations between Mr. Shaffer and any other individual that influenced his selection for this role. He has no familial relations with any director, executive officer, or person nominated by the company for such roles. Additionally, there are no transactions involving Mr. Shaffer that necessitate disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

In a separate disclosure outlined in an SEC filing, TE Connectivity PLC’s Board of Directors announced the scheduling of the company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (2025 Annual Meeting) for March 12, 2025. Further details regarding the timing and agenda items for this meeting will be provided in the proxy statement to be submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission before the event. Shareholders of record holding ordinary shares in the company as of the market close on January 9, 2025, will be eligible to receive notice of and participate in the 2025 Annual Meeting, including any adjournments or postponements.

As per the Company’s memorandum and articles of association, shareholders have until November 22, 2024, to submit advance proposals or director nominations for the upcoming meeting. This deadline is also in accordance with the universal proxy regulations under Rule 14a-19 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, provided all other criteria under the rule and the Articles are met.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

