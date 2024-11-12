Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $9.52. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 169,289 shares traded.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $969.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4,201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 32.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

