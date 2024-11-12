TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 3,600,755 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,986,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

TAL Education Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.04.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,429,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,333,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,438 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,413,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,476,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,257,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

