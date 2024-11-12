T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Short Interest Up 1,146.2% in October

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 1,146.2% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 974,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

T Stamp Stock Performance

Shares of IDAI stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 700,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,964. T Stamp has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.74.

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. T Stamp had a negative return on equity of 309.35% and a negative net margin of 173.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

T Stamp Company Profile

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

