T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $117.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $91.40 and a 12 month high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

