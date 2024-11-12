Systelligence LLC Sells 7,702 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Systelligence LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IGEB opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

