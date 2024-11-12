Systelligence LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 78,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 126.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 134,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $99.91. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

