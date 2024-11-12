Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.43, but opened at $28.07. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 410,406 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 8.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,479,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,585,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,880,000 after purchasing an additional 73,007 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 47.7% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,707,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,643,000 after purchasing an additional 589,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 7,987.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,504,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,282 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

