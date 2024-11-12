Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.43, but opened at $28.07. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 410,406 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Surgery Partners
Surgery Partners Trading Down 8.5 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,479,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,585,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,880,000 after purchasing an additional 73,007 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 47.7% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,707,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,643,000 after purchasing an additional 589,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 7,987.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,504,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,282 shares in the last quarter.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Surgery Partners
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.